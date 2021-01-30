 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Unknown, unheard of’ group claims responsibility for blast near Israeli mission in India, police attempt to verify claims – media

30 Jan, 2021 11:16
Police officers close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. © Sajjad Hussain / AFP
A previously unknown terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Police are not jumping to conclusions as an investigation is still being carried out, a report says.

A screenshot circulating on social media purportedly shows a group called ‘Jaish ul Hind’ claiming responsibility on Telegram for the bombing.

“The soldiers of Jaish ul Hind were able to infiltrate a high security area in New Delhi and carry out an IED attack,” the message said, promising more attacks in “major Indian cities.” The group also accused the Indian state of unspecified “atrocities.”

India Today TV described Jaish ul Hind as “an unknown and unheard of organization.”

The channel cited sources saying that security officials are attempting to verify the claims made on social media, and will “not rely” on them until more evidence is gathered.

Reportedly, no previous terrorist attacks have been attributed to Jaish ul Hind. Several jihadist groups are active in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

A homemade bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday without injuring anyone. According to Indian media, ball bearings were used as shrapnel.

PTI news agency cited sources saying that an envelope with a note to the Israeli Embassy was found at the site. NDTV reported that police are studying CCTV footage of two people exiting a cab near the embassy.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and promised “the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats.”

