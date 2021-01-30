‘Unknown, unheard of’ group claims responsibility for blast near Israeli mission in India, police attempt to verify claims – media

A previously unknown terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Police are not jumping to conclusions as an investigation is still being carried out, a report says.

A screenshot circulating on social media purportedly shows a group called ‘Jaish ul Hind’ claiming responsibility on Telegram for the bombing.

“The soldiers of Jaish ul Hind were able to infiltrate a high security area in New Delhi and carry out an IED attack,” the message said, promising more attacks in “major Indian cities.” The group also accused the Indian state of unspecified “atrocities.”

Also on rt.com Blast outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries reported but several cars damaged (VIDEO)

India Today TV described Jaish ul Hind as “an unknown and unheard of organization.”

The channel cited sources saying that security officials are attempting to verify the claims made on social media, and will “not rely” on them until more evidence is gathered.

Reportedly, no previous terrorist attacks have been attributed to Jaish ul Hind. Several jihadist groups are active in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

A homemade bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday without injuring anyone. According to Indian media, ball bearings were used as shrapnel.

PTI news agency cited sources saying that an envelope with a note to the Israeli Embassy was found at the site. NDTV reported that police are studying CCTV footage of two people exiting a cab near the embassy.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and promised “the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!