Blast outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries reported but several cars damaged

An explosion has been reported outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. The emergency services say no one was hurt but nearby cars have been damaged.

Indian emergency services have confirmed reports an explosion outside Israel’s embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The blast is said to have taken place near a footpath with police sources saying the explosion has been attributed to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). An official from the fire brigade told the media that the emergency services were alerted to the blast around 5.45 pm (12:15 GMT).

“A very low intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

“Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” he added.



The explosion was reported of low-intensity and did not cause considerable damage to the area. Local media say that a number of car windscreens were smashed.

Video footage shows that the road has been cordoned off by law enforcement who have been deployed in considerable numbers to the embassy’s vicinity.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Friday’s blast at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi comes on a day when India and Israel marks 29 years of diplomatic relations.

