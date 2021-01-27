 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Military grenades’ injure 9 soldiers during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Lebanon’s Tripoli

27 Jan, 2021 21:10
Get short URL
‘Military grenades’ injure 9 soldiers during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Lebanon’s Tripoli
A Lebanese soldiers stands next to a burning dumpster during ongoing demonstrations in the northern port city of Tripoli on January 27, 2021 © Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP
At least nine Lebanese soldiers have been injured in Tripoli, one critically, by a grenade attack, in a third consecutive night of clashes during protests against ongoing Covid restrictions and the country’s economic crisis.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said in a statement that “the grenades that were fired at the officers were military grenades" and were not Molotov cocktails. The incident occurred as protesters attempted to force their way into the building housing the Governorate of North Lebanon.

“We warn that we will deal with the attackers with severity and decisiveness, using all available means in accordance with the law,” the force added. 

As protesters and law enforcement clashed on the streets for a third night in a row, the Lebanese Red Cross said its teams had taken 15 people to hospital and treated a further 67 for more minor injuries. 

Some local reporters and eyewitnesses said the army was using live rounds as well as tear gas as it tried to break up the demonstrations. Graphic footage shared on social media appeared to show at least one young man who had sustained gunshots to the leg and stomach. 

Protests have broken out in a number of Lebanese cities as people push back against expanded Covid restrictions, occurring during a worsening economic crisis.

Also on rt.com Clashes erupt between Lebanese army and Covid lockdown protesters, Red Cross says dozens injured (VIDEOS)

The state’s financial woes have been greatly exacerbated by, at first, the coronavirus pandemic, then by the devastating blast at the main port in Beirut in August. The incident killed more than 200 people and left and estimated 300,000 homeless.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies