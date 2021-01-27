‘Military grenades’ injure 9 soldiers during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Lebanon’s Tripoli

At least nine Lebanese soldiers have been injured in Tripoli, one critically, by a grenade attack, in a third consecutive night of clashes during protests against ongoing Covid restrictions and the country’s economic crisis.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said in a statement that “the grenades that were fired at the officers were military grenades" and were not Molotov cocktails. The incident occurred as protesters attempted to force their way into the building housing the Governorate of North Lebanon.

“We warn that we will deal with the attackers with severity and decisiveness, using all available means in accordance with the law,” the force added.

#Tripoli residents continue to clash with security forces over the lack of aid amid the #lockdown and economic crisis. Small groups of protesters are also going around #Beirut trying to get people to come out. Very tense in #Lebanon right now. #طرابلس#طرابلس_تنتفض#لبنانpic.twitter.com/yNOQf8A7jG — Nicholas Frakes | نيكولاس فرايكس (@nicfrakesjourno) January 27, 2021

Crowds in Al Nur Square Tripoli despite teargas and water canon (further down at the Serail).Haitham, a middle-aged demonstrator just told me he makes 400,000ll per month.“We have nothing to eat, of course people are going to be on the streets.” pic.twitter.com/lkaWCyEx29 — Aya (@Aya_Isk) January 27, 2021

As protesters and law enforcement clashed on the streets for a third night in a row, the Lebanese Red Cross said its teams had taken 15 people to hospital and treated a further 67 for more minor injuries.

Some local reporters and eyewitnesses said the army was using live rounds as well as tear gas as it tried to break up the demonstrations. Graphic footage shared on social media appeared to show at least one young man who had sustained gunshots to the leg and stomach.

Army heavily deployed at Al Nur Square, protesters chant “the people and the army hand in hand”. #طرابلس#لبنانpic.twitter.com/KSI9OsxTYx — Aya (@Aya_Isk) January 27, 2021

The moment the Riot Police shot directly at protesters with Handguns and AK47 injuring many in AlNour SQ #Tripoli#Lebanon#طرابلسpic.twitter.com/8xcgF3C9DR — ܡܐܪܝܘ 🇱🇧🇬🇧 (@MarioLeb79) January 27, 2021

Protests have broken out in a number of Lebanese cities as people push back against expanded Covid restrictions, occurring during a worsening economic crisis.

Also on rt.com Clashes erupt between Lebanese army and Covid lockdown protesters, Red Cross says dozens injured (VIDEOS)

The state’s financial woes have been greatly exacerbated by, at first, the coronavirus pandemic, then by the devastating blast at the main port in Beirut in August. The incident killed more than 200 people and left and estimated 300,000 homeless.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!