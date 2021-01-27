 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What does Zuckerberg have to do with TikTok ban in India? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

27 Jan, 2021 12:39
©  AFP / Manjunath Kiran
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information has imposed a permanent ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, extending restrictions introduced in late June over privacy concerns.

In response, Chinese internet giant ByteDance, the developer of TikTok, said it has started reducing the size of its team in India, where the corporation employs more than 2,000 people.

RT’s Boom Bust attempts to find out what the difference is between the US ban on the widely popular video-sharing platform and the Indian ban on the app.

“India did not impose an idea of trying to force-sell [TikTok] operations in India to another company,” said the show’s co-host, investigative journalist Ben Swann.

“What is fairly interesting is that one of the biggest competitors to TikTok in India is Mark Zuckerberg, who was involved in social media over there,” the reporter said, stressing that the billionaire owns parts of social media that is emerging in the country.

