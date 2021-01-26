 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Clashes erupt between Lebanese army and Covid lockdown protesters, Red Cross says dozens injured (VIDEOS)

26 Jan, 2021 20:42
Soldiers are deployed during clashes with demonstrators at a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon on January 26, 2021 © REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Demonstrators in Lebanon have taken to the streets for a second consecutive night to protest against the two-week extension of curfews and business closures designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Sporadic protests erupted in the cities of Tripoli, Beirut, and Sidon on Tuesday, as people voiced their anger at the alleged lack of government support during lockdown, as well as at general living conditions in the economically-ravaged nation.

Tuesday’s fiery clashes in northwestern Tripoli left 12 people hospitalized and at least another 29 injured and requiring treatment at the scene, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Footage from the city posted on social media appeared to show lines of soldiers with riot shields being pelted with firecrackers and stones as they faced-off with demonstrators.

Local media reported that soldiers used tear gas and a number of military vehicles in their efforts to control the crowds.

Protests centered on Tripoli’s central Al Nour Square and the surrounding streets, and footage appears to show the army using a tank to force protesters back before later charging the crowds

The entrance to the police station in the Al-Tal neighborhood was reportedly set on fire, with videos showing a group of young men hurling projectiles at the building.

Some protesters brandished banners and also chanted political slogans outside the homes of MPs, according to local media. 

Lebanon has been battling a deep-seated economic crisis, fueled by corruption before being further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion in August.

