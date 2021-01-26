Clashes erupt between Lebanese army and Covid lockdown protesters, Red Cross says dozens injured (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators in Lebanon have taken to the streets for a second consecutive night to protest against the two-week extension of curfews and business closures designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Sporadic protests erupted in the cities of Tripoli, Beirut, and Sidon on Tuesday, as people voiced their anger at the alleged lack of government support during lockdown, as well as at general living conditions in the economically-ravaged nation.

Tuesday’s fiery clashes in northwestern Tripoli left 12 people hospitalized and at least another 29 injured and requiring treatment at the scene, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Footage from the city posted on social media appeared to show lines of soldiers with riot shields being pelted with firecrackers and stones as they faced-off with demonstrators.

Local media reported that soldiers used tear gas and a number of military vehicles in their efforts to control the crowds.

Protests centered on Tripoli’s central Al Nour Square and the surrounding streets, and footage appears to show the army using a tank to force protesters back before later charging the crowds

The entrance to the police station in the Al-Tal neighborhood was reportedly set on fire, with videos showing a group of young men hurling projectiles at the building.

Protesters were pelting what I’m told is a police station. The entrance was also set on fire.Most of them are boys and young men. #طرابلس#لبنانpic.twitter.com/RINBKheczl — Aya (@Aya_Isk) January 26, 2021

توجه من يدعون انهم ثوار من ساحة النور الى ساحة التل وقامو باحراق محلات تحت فصيل مخفر التل 😔 pic.twitter.com/EeOvYlevf0 — وسام العمر (@AhmadAn35029855) January 26, 2021

طرابلس على كف عفريت pic.twitter.com/hQzqTWj2Vj — إيدي كوهين אדי כהן 🇮🇱 (@EdyCohen) January 26, 2021

Some protesters brandished banners and also chanted political slogans outside the homes of MPs, according to local media.

Lebanon has been battling a deep-seated economic crisis, fueled by corruption before being further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion in August.

