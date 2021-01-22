 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU says it will seek 'clarification' from Pfizer after further Covid-19 vaccine delays

22 Jan, 2021 13:04
Get short URL
EU says it will seek 'clarification' from Pfizer after further Covid-19 vaccine delays
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Pfizer is seen at the entrance to the Pfizer factory in Puurs, Belgium. © REUTERS / Yves Herman
The European Union has said further contact is needed with Pfizer after it was reported that the pharmaceutical giant will be reducing deliveries for the second week running as the company upgrades its manufacturing plant.

"We will seek clarification from the company," an EU spokesman told a press conference on Friday when asked about Pfizer's reported slowdown in vaccine supply next week. 

The pharmaceutical giant has already come under fire this week after it announced last Friday that it would not be able to supply the expected doses for the forthcoming week. 

The German government has expressed its disappointment over Pfizer's late notice, but other nations including Italy and Poland have said they will take legal action against the vaccine provider. 

Also on rt.com Poland threatens Pfizer with legal action after Covid-19 vaccine delay as Italy’s government backs action against the pharma giant

On Monday, Poland received 176,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine – approximately half of what was expected, potentially jeopardizing the country's inoculation program. 

It had previously been announced that Pfizer would reduce supply as the company embarks on an upgrade of its manufacturing capacity in Belgium. The drugmaker said it would make up for the deficit with extra deliveries in February and later months.

Nations across the EU have complained about limited access to vaccines since the European-wide inoculation program kicked off on December 27.

Hungary has dismissed the EU's warnings against purchasing vaccines outside of the bloc's procurement program. Budapest has signed deals with both Moscow and Beijing for Sputnik V and the Sinopharm jab respectively.

Also on rt.com In defiance of Brussels, EU member Hungary signs deal to buy 2mn doses of Russia’s pioneering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies