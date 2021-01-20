German health minister ‘annoyed’ after Pfizer’s last-minute delivery delays jeopardize Covid vaccine plan

Germany’s health minister has criticized Pfizer for giving very short notice about temporarily reducing vaccine deliveries while it makes improvements to its factory capacity.

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech’s decision was “annoying,” adding that the move had made Germany's vaccine campaign planning challenging.

“We can only vaccinate with that which has been delivered,” Spahn said.

Last Friday, Pfizer informed the European Union that it would temporarily reduce its deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine while the company undertook construction work at its plant in the Belgian town of Puurs.The Italian government has also expressed discontent with the pharmaceutical company’s decision.

On Wednesday, the government said it would revise its plans to ensure no region is unable to administer second doses to people who have had the first.

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said that the government was considering legal action against the pharma giant after the delays dented Italy’s ability to keep to its inoculation schedule.

