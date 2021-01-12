 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taiwan’s representative visits US embassy in the Netherlands, as China condemns lifting restrictions on official meetings

12 Jan, 2021 10:02
Get short URL
Taiwan’s representative visits US embassy in the Netherlands, as China condemns lifting restrictions on official meetings
© Twitter / @usambnl
The US ambassador in the Netherlands has hosted Taiwan’s representative at the US embassy, in the first such meeting since Washington removed restrictions on Taiwanese officials’ visits to American government offices.

Pete Hoekstra, the US ambassador to the Netherlands, described the meeting with Taiwan’s representative to the country, Chen Hsing-hsing, which took place on Monday, as symbolic. “Made some history today: Welcomed Taiwan Representative Chen to our Embassy,” the US envoy tweeted. “Glad that our [State Department] colleagues around the world will now be able to host our friends from this vibrant democracy on our Embassy grounds.”

Chen tweeted she was “extremely pleased and honored to visit” the embassy. She explained that such a meeting, “the very first time in my diplomatic career,” was possible thanks to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision on January 9.

Pompeo had lifted all self-imposed restrictions on US executive branch agencies’ interactions with their counterparts from Taiwan, and Hoekstra believes this move was “an important shift for a vibrant democracy and steadfast partner.”

Also on rt.com Pompeo has wilfully crossed China’s red line on Taiwan, and now the world waits to see how Beijing will respond

Beijing, which pursues a “one-China” policy in its relations with Taiwan, has condemned Pompeo’s move. The Foreign Ministry on Monday defended the country’s sovereignty and warned that nobody would prevent China’s “reunification.”

China has also objected to a planned a three-day visit to Taiwan by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, who is due to arrive there on Wednesday. 

Politicians in Taiwan, in contrast, welcomed Washington’s moves to change the way contacts with the island's diplomats were held. Chen, in particular, was quoted as saying that Hoekstra “immediately reached out to invite her to the embassy as soon as he learned that restrictions had been lifted.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies