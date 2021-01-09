 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Spaniards SKIING & dog-sledding on Madrid streets as freak blizzards kill 3 (VIDEOS)

9 Jan, 2021 16:19
Get short URL
Spaniards SKIING & dog-sledding on Madrid streets as freak blizzards kill 3 (VIDEOS)
People walk and ski downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid. Reuters / Susana Vera
Scores of people in Madrid neglected calls by the authorities to stay home and flocked outside to engage in winter activities, as the Spanish capital was paralyzed by the biggest snowfall in half a century, leaving three dead.

Storm Filomena, which buried Madrid under a record 50 centimeters of snow on Friday, became a disaster for the city.

The blizzard caused at least three fatalities in the city and nearby areas, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Saturday. A man and a woman drowned in a car after it was swept away by a swollen river, while a homeless person froze t death.

But, after coping with the initial shock, many city-dwellers rejoiced in the unusual weather conditions.

Videos on social media showed cheerful crowds engaging in massive snowball fights in the center of the capital.

Others featured people making their way around the snow-covered streets on skis, and even one person with a sled being pulled by dogs. Snowmen and other sculptures were made in various parts of Madrid.

The heavy snowfall led to the closure of Madrid-Barajas Airport and cut the capital’s high-speed railway connection with the southeastern cities of Alicante and Valencia.

Traffic inside Madrid was brought to a standstill. More than a thousand cars remained trapped in the snow for hours, with military deployed to help them out.

Also on rt.com HEAVY SNOWFALL doesn't stop Iranians from marking Islamic Revolution anniversary, as Rouhani says 'Nation did not bend the knee'

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies