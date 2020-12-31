 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK and Spain reach last-minute agreement on Gibraltar border, before Brexit kicks in

31 Dec, 2020 14:07
Gibraltarian citizens cross the country's border from Spanish side, December 24, 2020 © Reuters / Jon Nazca
Britain and Spain have reached an agreement on their border at Gibraltar, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya. The agreement will see the rocky peninsula join the EU’s Schengen zone.

With the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union set to begin on New Year’s Day, British and Spanish negotiators scrambled to avert a hard border between Spain and Gibraltar, an outcrop administered by Britain but claimed by Madrid.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters Thursday afternoon that both countries had reached an “initial agreement” that would see the territory remain in several EU treaties, and join the EU’s Schengen zone, which guarantees free movement between most European countries. As such, Spaniards and residents of Gibraltar will be allowed to freely cross the 1.2km long border separating Gibraltar from mainland Spain.

The agreement is crucial to the 15,000 residents of Spain who work in Gibraltar, and the Gibraltarians who shop and own property in Spain.

UK citizens entering Gibraltar, however, will need to show their passports to EU border guards from Friday onwards.

