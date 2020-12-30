1 killed, 3 soldiers injured in alleged Israeli rocket strike in Damascus contryside (VIDEO, PHOTO)

An Israeli rocket attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital has killed one person and wounded three others, the country’s state media reported, citing a security source. “Material damage” was also inflicted in the strikes.

The rockets reportedly targeted troops stationed near al-Zabadani, a city close to the border with Lebanon some 30 miles (50km) outside of Damascus, early on Wednesday morning, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“At 1:30 in the morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of rockets from northern Galilee targeting a unit of our air defense in the Nabi Habil area in Damascus countryside,” a military source told the outlet.

While the source said Syrian air defenses countered some of the projectiles, he added that the Israeli attack left one soldier dead, referring to him as a “martyr,” and wounded three more. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Unconfirmed photos and video footage have circulated online purporting to show the attack in progress, with one clip recording the sound of several loud blasts.

Other images depicted a fireball and a column of smoke rising over the horizon, reportedly captured around the Nabi Habil area south of al-Zabadani.

