Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, explosions heard over Hama countryside – state media
24 Dec, 2020 23:19
Syria’s air defenses have been activated to repel a suspected 'Israeli attack' in the Hama Governorate, as the country’s state media report blasts in skies over Masyaf.

The alleged strikes came on Friday morning, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The attack reportedly targeted military sites near the city of Masyaf, located some 23 miles (37km) west of Hama.

Unconfirmed footage of Syria’s defenses in action has circulated online.

Soon after the strikes on Syria, videos purporting to show Israeli warplanes flying low over Beirut, Lebanon also surfaced on social media. Though the IDF has not confirmed Friday's strikes, Israeli operations have previously been conducted from Lebanese airspace.

