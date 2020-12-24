Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, explosions heard over Hama countryside – state media

Syria’s air defenses have been activated to repel a suspected 'Israeli attack' in the Hama Governorate, as the country’s state media report blasts in skies over Masyaf.

The alleged strikes came on Friday morning, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The attack reportedly targeted military sites near the city of Masyaf, located some 23 miles (37km) west of Hama.

Unconfirmed footage of Syria’s defenses in action has circulated online.

#BigBreaking : Israeli Defense Forces have targeted a number of military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of #Masyaf, which includes sites belonging to the Iranian Quds Force.#Iran#Syria#israel#Hamapic.twitter.com/P9ZuRIJD0C — Dr. APR 🇮🇳🍁 (@drapr007) December 24, 2020

Soon after the strikes on Syria, videos purporting to show Israeli warplanes flying low over Beirut, Lebanon also surfaced on social media. Though the IDF has not confirmed Friday's strikes, Israeli operations have previously been conducted from Lebanese airspace.

