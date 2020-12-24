Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, explosions heard over Hama countryside – state media
The alleged strikes came on Friday morning, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The attack reportedly targeted military sites near the city of Masyaf, located some 23 miles (37km) west of Hama.
#BREAKING#NOW Preliminary information confirms that #IDF have targeted a number of military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of #Masyaf, which includes sites belonging to the Iranian Quds Force.#Syria#Iran#Israel#IAF#USA#Russiahttps://t.co/YiwmVnN47g— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) December 24, 2020
Unconfirmed footage of Syria’s defenses in action has circulated online.
#BigBreaking : Israeli Defense Forces have targeted a number of military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of #Masyaf, which includes sites belonging to the Iranian Quds Force.#Iran#Syria#israel#Hamapic.twitter.com/P9ZuRIJD0C— Dr. APR 🇮🇳🍁 (@drapr007) December 24, 2020
Soon after the strikes on Syria, videos purporting to show Israeli warplanes flying low over Beirut, Lebanon also surfaced on social media. Though the IDF has not confirmed Friday's strikes, Israeli operations have previously been conducted from Lebanese airspace.
IAF jets reported over #Beirut following airstrikes in Masyaf. #Syria#Israelpic.twitter.com/5yW4w4MT1f— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) December 24, 2020
