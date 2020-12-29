 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
HomeWorld News

EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier wants to serve France in next role, describes himself as a ‘patriot’

29 Dec, 2020 11:43
Get short URL
EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier wants to serve France in next role, describes himself as a ‘patriot’
Michel Barnier at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Europe’s chief Brexit trade negotiator has called himself a French “patriot” and has expressed his desire to enter domestic politics in his own country, having represented the EU for four years in negotiations with the UK.

Speaking on Tuesday to France Info radio, the European Union’s lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he saw his future as serving France. 

I am a patriot and a European. I never stopped being involved in the French political debate. I will see where I can be useful.

The self-labeled “patriot,” who has spent the last four years representing the 27-nation European bloc in trade negotiations with the UK, said: “I want to take part in the collective process of bringing about progress in my country.” 

Barnier spoke of the need to “rebuild” the Republican Party and devote his “energy” towards that cause. 

"I will use the energy that is mine to work for my country. I will try to bring my stone to my political family [The Republicans], which needs to be rebuilt,” he asserted. 

The former French minister of agriculture, now 69, said he still had the same “energy, enthusiasm and indignation” as he did when was elected for the first time in Savoie in 1973. 

“I don't need to be reminded of my age. I also say that there are people who have white hair, who have new ideas. And then very young people, who have old ideas,” he claimed. 

With Brexit negotiations concluded, Barnier now finds himself free to renew his career in French politics.

Also on rt.com In last-ditch attempt, UK and EU agree post-Brexit trade deal after 11 months of deadlock

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies