EU in ‘final push’ to get Brexit trade deal done, says Barnier ahead of briefing with European ambassadors

Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator has said that talks are in a “crucial moment” as the EU looks to give a “final push” to reach a deal that will see free trade maintained between the bloc and the world’s sixth largest economy.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of a briefing with EU ambassadors, Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters that his negotiating team were ready for a “final push.”

“We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push,” he said.

“In ten days the UK will leave the single market and we continue to work in total transparency with the member states right now and with the parliament,” Barnier added, noting his upcoming meeting with EU officials.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, an EU diplomat told Reuters that “it seems we are crossing the line,” hinting that an agreement was getting closer.

However, it was reported that difference still remain over fishing, with the UK wanting to reduce the EU access to British waters by around 30 percent from 2021.

Barnier’s comments come as time runs short on negotiations, with UK officials insisting that a deal must come soon, allowing time for Parliament to sit and debate any post-Brexit trade agreement.

