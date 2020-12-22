 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU countries should drop ‘blanket travel ban’ on UK and allow essential traffic – European Commission

22 Dec, 2020 15:02
Get short URL
EU countries should drop ‘blanket travel ban’ on UK and allow essential traffic – European Commission
An information board is pictured at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International, London (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The European Commission has recommended that European nations “discontinue” their travel bans on people in the UK, citing the need to protect essential travel and avoid disruption in supply chains.

Flight and travel bans on people in the UK should be removed to allow for “essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions,” the Commission said on Tuesday. 

Brussels’ recommendation will be put to EU ambassadors later on Tuesday. 

Didier Reynders, the EU’s justice commissioner, said that “given the current uncertainties and in light of the precautionary principle, member states should take coordinated action to discourage non-essential travel between the UK and the EU.” 

Reynders claimed that “blanket travel bans” should not prevent thousands of EU citizens from returning home for the Christmas period.  

The justice commissioner said that a balance needed to be found between stopping the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and causing severe disruption.

“While precautions are needed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus variant, with today’s recommendation, we therefore ensure that the restrictions are coordinated and provide for the necessary exemptions for citizens and residents returning home and other essential travelers,” the justice commissioner noted. 

Also on rt.com France and UK work to unlock border as postal deliveries abroad cut and lorries stranded over new Covid-19 mutation

People in the UK find themselves subject to travel bans around the world as governments fear the spread of a new ‘highly contagious’ strain of Covid which has been detected in Britain.

The strain is supposedly 70 percent more contagious.

Travel bans imposed on the UK, including one by France, have seen supply chains disrupted and huge tailbacks at British ports.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies