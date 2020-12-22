China lambastes Washington after US hits 58 Chinese entities with procurement ban for alleged ‘military ties’

Beijing has urged the US to stop targeting Chinese businesses after Washington listed 58 Chinese companies with supposed military ties, a move which bans them from procuring a series of US goods and technologies.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that Beijing vehemently opposes the latest US move against Chinese interests.

“China expresses its firm opposition to this and urges the US to immediately stop its wrongdoing and give fair treatment to companies from all countries, including Chinese companies,” Wang stated.

The spokesman slammed the US’ ongoing abuse of export control measures as a vehicle to suppress and contain the business interests of foreign entities.

“This is a serious breach of free trade rules, a serious threat to the security of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and a serious damage to the welfare and interests of the people of all countries, including the United States,” he noted.

Also on rt.com Beijing urges Washington to halt crackdown as Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off US exchanges

Wang vowed that China would do everything possible to “resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese firms in the face of US sanctions.

On Monday, the US published a list of 58 Chinese firms and 45 Russian companies that are deemed to have military ties.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday the measures create a new process “to assist exporters in screening their customers for military end users.”

The move prohibits listed companies from procuring certain US goods and technologies.

Beijing and Washington have engaged in a spiraling war of words and reciprocal sanctions throughout 2020.

China also vowed to take countermeasures after the US imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses on Monday.

Also on rt.com US nuclear submarine sails into Persian Gulf as Israel sends own sub through Suez Canal in ‘message to Iran’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!