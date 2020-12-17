2 people injured in shooting, 1 held hostage in Paris suburbs – reports

At least two people have been injured and one has been taken hostage in Domont, a town in the department of Val-d'Oise, north of the French capital. The hostage-taker is reportedly the manager of a local business.

The armed man, identified by French media as the manager of a company, reportedly took his wife hostage and barricaded himself inside the business on Thursday evening.

At least two people were wounded by gunfire, according to eyewitnesses.

Several people were on the premises of the business at the beginning of the incident, but it is unclear whether they were taken hostage as well or are among the injured.

Val-d'Oise : Prise d'otage en cours à #Domont dans une entreprise avec une ou des otages, le #GIGN sur place.On ignore le bilan humain pour l'instant. pic.twitter.com/i5bFlCTBQs — Samuel Levy (@Samu_Lev_Bensus) December 17, 2020

The special intervention group of the national gendarmerie, known as GIGN, has been dispatched to handle the unfolding situation. Domont is about 20 kilometers north of Paris.

According to some French reports, the hostage-taker and his wife are currently embroiled in divorce proceedings.

