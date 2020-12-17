 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 people injured in shooting, 1 held hostage in Paris suburbs – reports

17 Dec, 2020 20:05
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
At least two people have been injured and one has been taken hostage in Domont, a town in the department of Val-d'Oise, north of the French capital. The hostage-taker is reportedly the manager of a local business.

The armed man, identified by French media as the manager of a company, reportedly took his wife hostage and barricaded himself inside the business on Thursday evening. 

At least two people were wounded by gunfire, according to eyewitnesses.

Several people were on the premises of the business at the beginning of the incident, but it is unclear whether they were taken hostage as well or are among the injured.

The special intervention group of the national gendarmerie, known as GIGN, has been dispatched to handle the unfolding situation. Domont is about 20 kilometers north of Paris.

According to some French reports, the hostage-taker and his wife are currently embroiled in divorce proceedings.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

