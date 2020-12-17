‘Tis the season for snitching? UK home secretary encourages people to dob in neighbours for breaking Covid Christmas rule

The British interior minister has said that she would inform the police if she saw someone flouting coronavirus rules, urging fellow Britons to do the same over the Christmas period amid third wave fears.

Speaking on Thursday, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Breakfast that seeing the public and police “working together” was an integral part of combatting “egregious breaches” of Covid-19 laws.

Any individual that saw any laws being broken would take that upon themselves. If I saw somebody flouting coronavirus regulations and the laws, of course I would look to inform the police about that.

Patel praised the police for their role in enforcing the rules and preventing lawlessness which would see the virus spread more easily.

“The police will continue to enforce against people, individuals, egregious breaches that effectively risk spreading the virus…Nothing has changed on that and it’s absolutely right that the police continue to do that,” she noted.

Patel, who is well supported by Conservative hardliners, has been widely criticised for her remarks on social media, with many people calling her out for double standards on rule breaking.

Political commentator Peter Stefanovic tweeted: “Home Secretary Priti Patel, who supported Boris Johnson’s unlawful suspension of Parliament, supported Dominic Cummings flouting of lockdown rules & supported breaking international law tells #BBCBreakfast she would inform police if she saw neighbours breaking Christmas rules.”

Another Twitter user suggested it wasn’t surprising that Patel would dob in her neighbours.

“Priti Patel supported an immigration bill that would have had her own parents deported so it’s really no surprise that she would inform police if she saw neighbours breaking Christmas rules. #PritiAwful”

Patel’s remarks come as the UK strengthens its guidance for the Christmas period despite loosening restrictions to allow up to three households to mix for a five-day festive period.

The decision to scrap the Covid-19 tier system has been branded “a terrible idea” by healthcare experts.

