World leaders self-isolate after Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Some national political leaders are self-isolating and being tested for Covid-19 after interacting with Emmanuel Macron in the past week, with the Irish and Spanish prime ministers plus the OECD’s chief all taking precautions.

While the Elysee Palace did not reveal when, where or by whom the French president was infected, others have followed his lead by conducting their work remotely out of an abundance of caution to ensure that if they did contract the virus, they don’t pass it on.

After being welcomed into the French president’s residence on Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled all of his public engagements until December 24 and will quarantine, even though the pair wore masks and did not shake hands. However, he later tested negative for Covid-19, according to a government spokesperson on Thursday.

This is not the first Covid-19 scare for Sanchez, as his wife caught the virus early in the pandemic in March.

Irish Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, Micheal Martin is taking similar steps, with his spokesman announcing that, although he had a negative test last week after meeting Macron and again on Thursday, he will self-isolate as a precaution. His office does not expect the situation to interfere with his schedule.

The fallout has also affected other political figures, with the head of the intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurria, posting on Twitter that he is quarantining and awaiting a test. He also wished Macron a speedy recovery from his infection.

My thoughts are with President @emmanuelmacron for a speedy recovery. In light of his involvement in the @OECD’s 60th Anniversary on Monday & following medical protocols, I am quarantining & testing. All relevant steps are being taken to safeguard the wellbeing of guests & staff. — Angel Gurría (@A_Gurria) December 17, 2020

The EU-wide Covid-19 test and trace process that is now underway comes during a tense week in Brexit negotiations, as London and Brussels struggle to secure a deal in last-ditch, extended talks before the end of the transition period on December 31. Senior MEPs have warned that they will refuse to back an agreement, resulting in a no-deal Brexit, if it is presented to them after Sunday.

