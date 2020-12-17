Denmark outlaws sex without explicit consent with unanimous passing of new law on rape

Danish MPs have passed a new law which makes sex without explicit consent illegal, with all parliamentary parties voting in favor of the motion. Women’s rights activists have labeled it “a great day for women.”

Sex without explicit consent has been outlawed in Denmark following the passing of a new rape law by MPs on Thursday.

It broadens the conditions under which intercourse could constitute rape. Previously, prosecutors had to demonstrate that an alleged rapist had used violence or attacked an individual who was unable to repel.

“Now it will be clear, that if both parties do no consent to sex, then it’s rape,” justice minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement.

The law, which will come into effect on January 1, was passed with the support of all political parties in the Folketing.

Women’s rights activists rejoiced on hearing the news.

“This is a great day for women in Denmark as it consigns outdated and dangerous rape laws to the dustbin of history and helps to end pervasive stigma and endemic impunity for this crime,” said Anna Blus of Amnesty International.

The group claims Denmark is now the 12th country to recognize non-consensual sex as rape.

Sweden introduced a similar law in 2018 which saw a 75 percent rise in rape convictions.

