 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pornhub removes millions of videos after Mastercard & Visa cut ties over sexual exploitation exposé

14 Dec, 2020 16:51
Get short URL
Pornhub removes millions of videos after Mastercard & Visa cut ties over sexual exploitation exposé
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Ethan Miller
Pornhub has cleansed its site of millions of unverified videos after Mastercard and Visa both announced that they would stop working with the company over cases of sexual exploitation being hosted on the platform.

In a statement on Monday, Pornhub announced that it had “suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program.” Members of the Model Program are the platform’s verified users. Pornhub’s previous rules allowed anyone to upload a video to the site.

The new purge of content comes after both Mastercard and Visa cut ties with Pornhub over a New York Times exposé that revealed child exploitation, revenge porn, and even “rape videos” were allegedly being hosted and monetized by the company.

Also on rt.com Mastercard will cut ties with Pornhub over smut site’s ‘abusive’ content

Laila Mickelwait, founder of the anti-Pornhub advocacy group Traffickinghub, celebrated the news on Monday, commenting, “Over 10 million videos infested with rape and trafficking are now gone. This is a good day for victims who have been begging Pornhub to remove their abuse.”

Pornhub, however, attacked Traffickinghub and other advocacy groups in its statement, calling them “organizations dedicated to abolishing pornography, banning material they claim is obscene, and shutting down commercial sex work.”

The majority of Pornhub’s statement was used to defend itself, with the company claiming that it had less problems with illegal content than Facebook and other tech platforms.

Also on rt.com Money talks: Pornhub reveals major changes as payment partners recoil after reports site is ‘infested’ with child abuse

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the mass removal by calling for the United States Congress to pass legislation “that would make Pornhub liable for all content that is non-consensual or produced through fraud or coercion.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies