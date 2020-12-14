Smart home suddenly became ‘stupid’: Google Home users left in dark as outage creates smart light blackout

Google Home users from around the world – who use the Big Tech company’s service to run their households directly from an app – found themselves left in the dark after Monday’s Google outage.

As a list of popular Google services, including Gmail and YouTube, went offline due to the company’s temporary global outage, ‘smart home’ enthusiasts also complained that they could no longer perform tasks as simple as turning on their own lights.

“I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Drive Home. Rethinking... a lot right now,” one American user tweeted, while Indonesian musician Harry Citradi quipped that his smart home had suddenly become “stupid.”

is there somethinh wrong with google home? my house suddenly become stupid — heiakim. (@harrycitradi) December 14, 2020

One user from the UK commented that connecting his lights to Google Home now “feels like a fatal error,” while Australia-based ABC News producer Erwin Renaldi wrote, “thanks Google, now I can’t turn my bedroom light on.”

Who else is experiencing "Google glitch" tonight? My Google home assistant keeps saying "uhmmm something went wrong". That's a smart home for me, thanks Google, now I can't turn my bedroom light on. #GoogleGlicth — Erwin Renaldi (@erwin_renaldi) December 14, 2020

Others provided a live commentary of their frustrations in dealing with a smart home knocked out of service.

OH DAMNNIT. I was watching others struggling with the work disruption unaffected because I'm on Microsoft 365. Only to realize I couldn't turn on the light because my smart home runs on Google Assistant. pic.twitter.com/K0sSl99G5V — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 14, 2020

Google is down this morning. Had to turn my lights on manually, like a sucker — Wes Bos (@wesbos) December 14, 2020

Me: "Hey Google, turn on the lights"Google: No ❤️ — Product Hunt 😺 (@ProductHunt) December 14, 2020

Luckily, the outage lasted for less than an hour, and the tech monopoly’s grid was quickly back online.

Google and Amazon’s smart home technology has repeatedly been the source of controversy over the past few years. Previous reports detailed how the devices were “freaking people out” and making consumers “afraid” by talking during the night, and acting “possessed,” as well as allegedly recording entire family conversations and sending them to others.

