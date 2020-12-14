Global outages of Google services reported: Gmail, YouTube & others are down

Users all across the world are reporting that Google services are not working for them, though its main product - Google search - appears to be unaffected by the outages.

Is @gmail down for anyone else? Both my personal and work accounts are giving 502s.#Gmailpic.twitter.com/zPTujR1J4r — Chris Gilpin (@christophergilp) December 14, 2020

The outage has affected Gmail, YouTube, Google My Business, Google AdSense, Google AdWords and others, according to complaints.

The names of the mail service and the video platform operated by the tech giant trended on Twitter as people rushed to share their frustration and surprise.

People trying to access the services get a “Temporary Error” message, and a suggestion that it may become available again “in a few minutes.”

