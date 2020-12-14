 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global outages of Google services reported: Gmail, YouTube & others are down

14 Dec, 2020 12:05
© Chesnot / Getty Images
Users all across the world are reporting that Google services are not working for them, though its main product - Google search - appears to be unaffected by the outages.

The outage has affected Gmail, YouTube, Google My Business, Google AdSense, Google AdWords and others, according to complaints.

The names of the mail service and the video platform operated by the tech giant trended on Twitter as people rushed to share their frustration and surprise.

People trying to access the services get a “Temporary Error” message, and a suggestion that it may become available again “in a few minutes.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

