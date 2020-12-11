Iran’s ‘Corpse Bride’ Angelina Jolie look-alike sentenced to 10 YEARS in prison for ‘corrupting the youth,’ says journalist

Claiming that the Instagram model whose heavily edited snaps made her world-famous as an Angelina Jolie lookalike was sentenced to a decade in prison by morality police, an Iranian journalist begged the actress for assistance.

Fatemeh Khishvand from Tehran, who goes by Sahar Tabar on Instagram, was just sentenced to ten years in prison for “promoting public corruption,” journalist Masih Alinejad claimed on Friday.

I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina.Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid pic.twitter.com/Z5Y8yMsY76 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

The “Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid,” Alinejad said in a video message appealing to Jolie.

Khishvand, aka Sahar, became world-famous in 2017, after posting snaps of herself following cosmetic surgery that made her look like the animated character “Corpse Bride” and resemble Jolie in one of her more gaunt phases.

“Tabar” racked up almost half a million followers on Instagram.

She later admitted the photos were heavily edited and filtered for the sake of artistic expression, however.

After attracting media attention, Khishvand told reporters she has had some plastic surgery – a liposuction and altering her nose and lips – but nothing like the 50+ procedures that were initially reported by people fooled by her Instagram appearance.

“This is Photoshop and makeup,” she told reporters. “Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face.”

This did not sit well with the Iranian authorities, however, who arrested Khishvand in October last year. She was charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, encouraging youths to corruption, and gaining income through inappropriate means, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Khishvand’s age at the time of the arrest was reported as 22. In her appeal to the Hollywood celebrity, however, Alinejad said Tabar was younger than that.

“Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail,” she said. “Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us.”

