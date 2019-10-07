 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Corpse bride’ arrested: Instagrammer dubbed ‘Iran’s Angelina Jolie’ accused of blasphemy, instigating violence

7 Oct, 2019 09:41
File photo © @sahartabar_official
A young Iranian woman who went viral in 2017 for allegedly undergoing dozens of plastic surgery operations to look like Angelina Jolie has reportedly been arrested for a raft of charges including blasphemy.

Sahar Tabar, 22, hit headlines around the world after posting a series of heavily edited and filtered images that portrayed her with a zombie-like complexion and extreme facial features, drawing comparisons ranging from a ‘corpse bride’ to ‘Iran’s Angelina Jolie.’

She claimed to have undergone surgeries to look more like the Hollywood star, and also used make-up and photo filters to exaggerate the effect. Tabar later told Sputnik that she tried to make her face “more fun” in each new photo she posted and that the images are “my way of self-expression, a kind of art.”

Tabar was arrested after members of the public made complaints about her, and the offences she’s accused of include blasphemy, instigating violence, and insulting the country’s dress code, according to Tasnim news agency.

Her Instagram account now appears to have been deleted. 

