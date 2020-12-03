 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Only in Oz’: Australian family finds KOALA in their Christmas tree (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

3 Dec, 2020 07:24
©  Facebook / 1300Koalaz
A family in Adelaide, South Australia found an adventurous koala nestled in their Christmas tree. The furry animal was relocated to a more suitable locale with the help of a koala rescue organization.

The adorable marsupial snuck into the home of Amanda McCormick after her daughter left the door open. The koala eventually made itself comfortable in McCormick’s Christmas tree. The Adelaide woman noticed the unorthodox holiday decoration on Wednesday, and immediately called 1300Koalaz, a koala charity organization. 

The hotline operator who took the call reportedly thought she was the victim of a prank. But at McCormick’s insistence, the rescue group dispatched a team. 

Photographs show the small animal, looking calm and serene, clinging to the side of the festive tree. However, the furry creature became more animated when the rescue workers arrived. Video footage of the rescue operation shows the koala groaning and growling as gloved workers wrapped a blanket around it and gently removed it from the tree. The koala was then placed in a cage so that it could be transported to a more accommodating eucalyptus branch. 

 Social media users were delighted by the unusual holiday story. 

“Only in Oz,”remarked one Facebook user. 

Others suggested that the koala’s unexpected visit may be a sign of good luck, at least for Australians. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

 

