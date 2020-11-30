 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Put down your pipes: Erdogan urges Turks to ditch shisha as he outlines Covid curfews amid record death surge

30 Nov, 2020 19:28
Get short URL
Put down your pipes: Erdogan urges Turks to ditch shisha as he outlines Covid curfews amid record death surge
File photo © Ameer Al Mohammedaw/dpa via GlobalLookPress
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his country to cut down on cigarettes and shisha pipes as he outlined new weekday curfews and full lockdowns at weekends in a bid to halt coronavirus spread amid record deaths.

Under new rules, which begin on Tuesday for an unspecified duration, Turks will be banned from leaving their homes between 9pm and 5am during the week, and then from 9pm on Friday until 5am on Monday. 

The new curfew and weekend lockdown comes as Turkey's Covid-19 death toll hit a record high on Monday for the eighth day in a row, with the Health Ministry reporting a further 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours. There was also a record high of 31,219 new cases. 

Turkey says EU call for sanctions over Cyprus ‘disconnected from reality’ READ MORE: Turkey says EU call for sanctions over Cyprus ‘disconnected from reality’

On Monday afternoon, as Turks prepared to lock down at home, they were also urged to “stop smoking hookah” by Erdogan as he outlined not only the new measures, but also the health risks associated with tobacco use. 

“Please, you have to stop smoking,” Erdogan said, warning them of its negative impact on the lungs and adding that he had “no business” with either cigarettes or hookahs – the water pipes used to smoke tobacco or shisha which are used widely across Turkey.

Under the new measures, some schools will be forced to close as will restaurants, apart from takeaways, as well as Turkish baths and other leisure facilities. 

Workplaces with over 50 staff will be strictly monitored by health officials, while the over-65s and under-20s will be banned from taking public transport. 

Some sectors, like manufacturing, will be exempt from the new restrictions, while supermarkets may open during specified hours at the weekend. 

Also on rt.com Turkey ‘interested’ in producing pioneering Russian-developed ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine – Moscow

Erdogan added that Turkey had secured 50 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech, and that healthcare workers would start receiving the jab from next month. 

Turkey, which has a population of 82 million, has registered at least 638,847 coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies