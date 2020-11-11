Turkey ‘interested’ in producing Russian-developed ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine – Moscow

The Turkish health minister has expressed his government’s interest in licensing the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine to be produced by Turkish drug companies, the Russian Health Ministry has reported.

The news comes after Minister Fahrettin Koca spoke with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko on Tuesday.

“The Turkish health minister has expressed interest in organizing the production of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine at Turkish pharmacological capacities, after toxicology studies required by domestic law are completed,” the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Sputnik V is one of several Covid-19 vaccine candidates that are currently nearing the end of Phase III clinical trials. The Russian drug regulator registered it in August, after the formula was proven to be safe.

Also on rt.com Indian government partners with Dr. Reddy’s company to support testing of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

An agreement on future production of the Russian vaccine in India was announced two weeks ago, after the local regulator gave the green light to clinical tests necessary for licensing it for the Indian market.

Turkey has over 11,000 recorded coronavirus-related deaths and almost 400,000 cases of the disease registered so far.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!