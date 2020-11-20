Vatican launches probe into how Pope's Instagram account ‘liked’ picture of scantily-clad Brazilian model

The Vatican has opened an investigation after the Pope's Instagram account was caught “liking” a raunchy picture of a Brazilian model posing in a sexy schoolgirl outfit, an official said on Friday.

Reports and screenshots last week showed that the account of Pope Francis, which has 7.4 million followers, had hit like on the sultry snap of glamour model Natalia Garibotto, 27.

“At least I'm going to heaven,” the model joked upon receiving the Pope's unlikely blessing, which was removed by a member of his social media team a day later.

“As far as we know the ‘like’ did not come from the Holy See,” a papal spokesperson told the BBC.

They added that the Vatican and Instagram were trying to establish where the like had originated.

The Pope's Instagram account – Franciscus – does not appear to have liked any other posts and does not follow any other accounts.

