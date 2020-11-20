 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vatican launches probe into how Pope's Instagram account ‘liked’ picture of scantily-clad Brazilian model

20 Nov, 2020 14:45
(L) Natalia Garibotto © Instagram / nataagataa; (R) Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, November 11, 2020. © Handout via REUTERS / Vatican Media
The Vatican has opened an investigation after the Pope's Instagram account was caught “liking” a raunchy picture of a Brazilian model posing in a sexy schoolgirl outfit, an official said on Friday.

Reports and screenshots last week showed that the account of Pope Francis, which has 7.4 million followers, had hit like on the sultry snap of glamour model Natalia Garibotto, 27. 

“At least I'm going to heaven,” the model joked upon receiving the Pope's unlikely blessing, which was removed by a member of his social media team a day later. 

“As far as we know the ‘like’ did not come from the Holy See,” a papal spokesperson told the BBC. 

They added that the Vatican and Instagram were trying to establish where the like had originated.

The Pope's Instagram account – Franciscus – does not appear to have liked any other posts and does not follow any other accounts.

