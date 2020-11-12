 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Investigation underway after multiple shots fired at Saudi Embassy in The Hague

12 Nov, 2020 09:58
Get short URL
Investigation underway after multiple shots fired at Saudi Embassy in The Hague
File photo: © Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP
Dutch police scrambled to the Saudi Embassy in the Hague after the building was struck by gunshots in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident took place shortly before 6am local time on Koninginnegracht street according to police spokesman Steven van Santen. No one was injured in the incident, while the media reported at least 20 shots were fired.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses, while the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Photos published in the media show numerous bullet holes in the embassy windows.

The shooting incident comes mere hours after a bomb attack on Western diplomats attending a Remembrance Day service in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Before Wednesday’s bomb attack, on October 29, a Saudi man was arrested after attacking and wounding a security guard at the French Consulate in the same city. 

European states are on high alert following a slew of terrorist attacks in France and Austria blamed on Islamist radicals.

Also on rt.com Several injuries following attack at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during Remembrance Day ceremony

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies