Several injuries following attack at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during Remembrance Day ceremony

Several people were injured in a suspected grenade attack during a Remembrance Day ceremony held at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning.

Officials from several countries were at the cemetery at the time of the attack. An unnamed Greek official told Reuters that four people have been injured. According to reports, a Greek national and several Saudi guards are among those hurt.

“The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified,” French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “They call on the Saudi authorities to shed as much light as they can on this attack, and to identify and hunt down the perpetrators.”

Photos shared on social media purport to show a wounded dignitary lying on the ground, with blood spatters alongside memorial wreaths.

#ArabieSaoudite Tentative d'attentat ce matin au cimetière des non-musulmans à #Jeddah. Lors de la cérémonie du #11Novembre. En présence du Consul Général de France, 🇮🇪, 🇬🇧...& expatriés français. Des blessés...15j après attaque au couteau au Consulat, la France encore visée !? pic.twitter.com/whjBGlLdad — Clarence Rodriguez (@Clarencewoman) November 11, 2020

French Senator Damien Regnard tweeted a message of support for those injured in the blast. “All my support to our compatriots in Saudi Arabia and in Jeddah,” he wrote.

The attack comes just 12 days after a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah, on the same day three people were killed in an Islamist terrorist attack in Nice.

France has faced escalating tensions with the Muslim world in recent weeks. In mid-October, a school teacher was beheaded near Paris after he showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students. President Macron endorsed the caricatures and proclaimed a crackdown on “radical Islam.” This stance caused uproar in Muslim countries.

