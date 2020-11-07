 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Police arrest suspect in shooting of Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon, France

7 Nov, 2020 13:25
Get short URL
Police arrest suspect in shooting of Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon, France
Police secures a street after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured at a church in the centre of Lyon, France October 31, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani
French police have detained a man believed to have shot a Greek Orthodox priest last week in Lyon. French media say he confessed to carrying out the attack.

The suspect, identified as a 44-year-old of Georgian nationality, reportedly took revenge on the priest for carrying out an affair with his partner.

The priest was attacked when he was closing the church, at around 4pm local time on October 31. He suffered two gunshot wounds which were described as “life-threatening.” He reportedly came out of a coma after being operated on on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Shooter injures Greek Orthodox priest in France’s Lyon and flees – police

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies