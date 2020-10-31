Shooter injures Greek Orthodox priest in France’s Lyon and flees – police

A manhunt is underway in the French city of Lyon, where a gunman shot and injured a Greek Orthodox priest at a church and then fled the scene.

The French Interior Ministry has described in an alert on Twitter an “ongoing situation” in the Place Jean-Macé area in the 7th arrondissement of Lyon. Security forces have been deployed at the scene, it said. The public has been told to avoid the area and follow instructions from the authorities.

🔴 #Lyon : la personne blessée par balles est bien le prêtre orthodoxe (confirmation source #police), touché de deux tirs dans une #église orthodoxe de la rue. Des militaires arrivent sur place @lyonmagpic.twitter.com/nVDB5Nf73m — Julien Damboise (@JDANDOU) October 31, 2020

🔴 #ALERTE | Un événement est en cours à proximité du secteur Jean-Macé, dans le 7ème arrondissement à #Lyon. Les forces de sécurité et de secours sont sur place. Un périmètre de sécurité a été installé.⚠️ Évitez le secteur et suivez les consignes des autorités. pic.twitter.com/ZZxeTADcAF — Ministère de l'Intérieur - Alerte (@Beauvau_Alerte) October 31, 2020

The priest was attacked when he was closing the church, at around 4pm local time, police sources told Reuters and BFMTV. He suffered two gunshot wounds, which were described as “life-threatening,” and was receiving treatment on site. Le Parisien has reported the shooter was armed with a sawn-off hunting rifle.

#BREAKING: Orthodox priest shot in a Greek church in #Lyon, Francepic.twitter.com/foITchEsb9 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2020

