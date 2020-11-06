 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Austria to close ‘radical mosques’ following deadly terrorist attack in Vienna

6 Nov, 2020 12:35
Get short URL
Austria to close ‘radical mosques’ following deadly terrorist attack in Vienna
Armed police officers patrol near the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria on November 4, 2020. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger
Austrian authorities have decided to close “radical mosques” across the country following a terrorist attack by hardline Islamists in Vienna. The shootings across the city left four people dead and more than 20 injured.

Austria’s interior and integration ministers announced the closure of radical mosques, APA news agency reported on Friday. The step was taken following a crisis meeting between the ministers and the head of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria (IGGO), Umit Vural.

It was not immediately clear how many mosques will be affected by the closure or how the prayer houses will be deemed to be “radical” enough. Further details are expected to be announced by Austrian officials later in the day.

The deadly attacks occurred across Austria’s capital late on Monday. Four people were gunned down near a synagogue in central Vienna, with 23 more injured in multiple shootings across the city.

Also on rt.com Right-wing activists hold TORCH-LIT protest in Vienna, Austria after deadly terrorist attack (VIDEO)

The primary suspect, who was killed by police, turned out to be a 20-year-old Austrian citizen identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, who also held a North Macedonian passport. He had previously been jailed for trying to join Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, but had been released early in December. Some 15 suspects detained in connection with the shootings are said to be members of a hardline Islamist network. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies