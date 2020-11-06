Austria to close ‘radical mosques’ following deadly terrorist attack in Vienna

Austrian authorities have decided to close “radical mosques” across the country following a terrorist attack by hardline Islamists in Vienna. The shootings across the city left four people dead and more than 20 injured.

Austria’s interior and integration ministers announced the closure of radical mosques, APA news agency reported on Friday. The step was taken following a crisis meeting between the ministers and the head of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria (IGGO), Umit Vural.

It was not immediately clear how many mosques will be affected by the closure or how the prayer houses will be deemed to be “radical” enough. Further details are expected to be announced by Austrian officials later in the day.

The deadly attacks occurred across Austria’s capital late on Monday. Four people were gunned down near a synagogue in central Vienna, with 23 more injured in multiple shootings across the city.

The primary suspect, who was killed by police, turned out to be a 20-year-old Austrian citizen identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, who also held a North Macedonian passport. He had previously been jailed for trying to join Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, but had been released early in December. Some 15 suspects detained in connection with the shootings are said to be members of a hardline Islamist network. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

