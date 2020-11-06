 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Right-wing activists hold TORCH-LIT protest in Vienna, Austria after deadly terrorist attack (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2020 08:37
A group of right-wing protesters has held a rally in Vienna, condemning recent terror attacks and urging the government to act against Islamist radicals. They were met by counterprotesters, who condemned the activists as ‘Nazis’.

Dozens of right-wing activists protested in central Vienna overnight, decrying “Islamic terrorism” and “population exchange” with other countries.

The demonstrators held a large banner reading “Stop Islamic terrorism” and chanted such slogans as “Home, freedom, tradition.” Some of them were packing lit torches, footage from the scene published by Ruptly, RT’s video agency, shows.

The group was confronted by a group of left-wing counterprotesters, who donned black bloc-style garb. These rival activists carried a large banner reading “Never let the fascists have the streets. Prevent Nazi march on 11 June.”

The rallies came in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attacks that hit Austria's capital on November 2. Four people were killed near a synagogue in central Vienna, while 23 more were wounded in shootings across the city. The main suspect, who was killed by police, turned out to be an Austrian citizen identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, who also held a North Macedonian passport and had a previous terror conviction.

Some 15 people, said to belong to a radical Islamist network, have been detained in the aftermath of the shootings. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group.

