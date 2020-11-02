 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Heavily armed and dangerous' terrorists on the loose after Vienna attack - Austrian interior minister

2 Nov, 2020 22:52
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said that special forces have been on a hunt for “presumed terrorists” who wrought havoc in Vienna, killing at least one, describing the attackers as “heavily armed” and “mobile.”

"We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists," Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

He added that the area of search is no longer limited to the area around the Stadttempel, Vienna’s Jewish synagogue dating back to the 1820s, near which multiple attacks unravelled on Monday evening. 

"I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators," the minister said.

Police earlier spoke of six crime scenes and at least 15 injured, including 7 seriously, as result of the spate of assaults. One attacker was taken down.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

