'Heavily armed and dangerous' terrorists on the loose after Vienna attack - Austrian interior minister

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said that special forces have been on a hunt for “presumed terrorists” who wrought havoc in Vienna, killing at least one, describing the attackers as “heavily armed” and “mobile.”

"We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists," Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

He added that the area of search is no longer limited to the area around the Stadttempel, Vienna’s Jewish synagogue dating back to the 1820s, near which multiple attacks unravelled on Monday evening.

"I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators," the minister said.

Police earlier spoke of six crime scenes and at least 15 injured, including 7 seriously, as result of the spate of assaults. One attacker was taken down.

