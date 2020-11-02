 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vienna attack: CCTV, witness footage show terrorist suspect run around & open fire at central city sites

2 Nov, 2020 23:24
Vienna attack: CCTV, witness footage show terrorist suspect run around & open fire at central city sites
©  Twitter
As Austrian police say multiple attackers have taken part in a terrorist shooting in Vienna’s old city, images have emerged of a bearded man dressed in white and using an AK-style assault rifle to shoot at civilians and police.

The yet-unidentified man can be seen in security footage, walking down the cobblestone-lined street before pulling up a rifle and shooting a man in cold blood outside the Stadttempel, a synagogue dating back to the 1820s on Vienna’s Seitenstettengasse on Monday evening.

RT
©  Twitter

Local residents also captured the white-clad gunman from their windows above. 

Vienna attack: CCTV, witness footage show terrorist suspect run around & open fire at central city sites
©  Twitter

A short while later, an identically dressed gunman appears on nearby Schwedenplatz, the plaza along the Danube River, where he is filmed exchanging fire with police officers, injuring at least one.

He can be seen in another video, running away from the officers and past a residential building, as people inside hide from the gunshots.

Vienna attack: CCTV, witness footage show terrorist suspect run around & open fire at central city sites
©  Instagram

At least one of the videos captures the man shouting “Allahu akbar,” meaning “God is the greatest,” the Arabic phrase known as ‘Takbir’.

Austrian authorities have said multiple suspects took part in the attack that reportedly claimed at least one life and injured up to 15 people.

