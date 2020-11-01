AP blames France for INCITING Muslims to chop heads off, deletes & rewrites tweet after ferocious criticism

The Associated Press has caved in to an avalanche of criticism, deleting a tweet that drew accusations of inciting hatred against French people by seemingly blaming France for the wave of Islamist terror attacks it has suffered.

“AP Explains: Why does France incite anger in the Muslim world? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role,” the offending message screamed from the official AP Twitter account. It also linked to an article which gave the AP’s analysis of why France has so frequently been the target of Muslim extremists.

AP Explains: Maybe France's skirt is just too short pic.twitter.com/pzLIBsZ3sK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 31, 2020

Unsurprisingly the message provoked a furious backlash against the US media outlet, which was accused of endangering the lives of French people. “This is not only disgraceful but dangerous. The Associated Press is inciting hatred against France and its people,” journalist Agnes Poirier wrote.

A justification for decapitation. Thanks @AP It's just what we were missing in 2020. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 31, 2020

Many respondents accused the AP of being “apologists” for terrorism and “justifying” the murder of innocent people. Respondents also shared photos and details about the lives of people who were murdered by terrorists in France.

The Associated Press backing Islamic Terror and horrific murder as a response to Freedom of Speech. — Free Speech Matters (@OutragedMary) October 31, 2020 Stop apologizing for beheadings. — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 1, 2020

The relentless onslaught of criticism prompted the New York-headquartered media organization to delete the message on Sunday. Before it was removed the inflammatory post had already racked up over 10,000 direct responses.

The AP subsequently published a watered down version of the post and issued an explanation for its use of the word ‘incites.’ However, it stopped short of an apology and the article remains on its website.

Let me correct that headline for you; “Why do religious nutters think it’s ok to behead people because they got upset at some cartoons? “ — (((Colin Wight))) (@colwight) November 1, 2020

“Many countries champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet. Why has the reaction against France been especially virulent? Its colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president all play a role,” the new message read.

“This replaces a tweet about France and the Muslim world that asked why France ‘incites’ anger. The word was not intended to convey that France instigates anger against it,” a follow-up post added.

This replaces a tweet about France and the Muslim world that asked why France “incites” anger. The word was not intended to convey that France instigates anger against it. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2020

The replacement posts did little to assuage anger on social media, as Twitter users continued to post their objections to the AP’s handling of the issue.

This paragraph from the @AP is astonishing for where it selects to place its emphasis. It glances at the beheading, but only as a means of teeing up the real rebuke of Macron for not renouncing cartoons. There’s not even a hint of awareness that decapitations must stop first. pic.twitter.com/Pan4DcL1Kd — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) November 1, 2020

The furor comes just days after an Islamist attacker armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice. That incident came less than two weeks after teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school 20 miles north-west of Paris, after showing students cartoons of the Muslim prophet Muhammed during a lesson on freedom of speech.

