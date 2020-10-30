WATCH: Oxygen system BURSTS INTO FLAMES at Covid-19 ward in Mumbai, India
A video released by Indian local authorities on social media shows an oxygen system, identified as high-flow nasal cannula, in a Covid-19 treatment facility in Dahisar, a northern suburb of Mumbai, suddenly catching fire.
Clad in personal protective gear, one medical worker is then seen rushing to the patient’s bed. Although initially startled, the nurse remained remarkably calm and was quickly aided by colleagues. One medic poured liquid on the fire, extinguishing the flames, and the power was cut off promptly from the machine. No one was hurt in the incident, according to local media reports.
दहिसर कांदरपाडा आयसीयू केंद्रात वैद्यकीय संयंत्राला लागलेली आग वेळीच विझवलीप्रसंगावधान राखणाऱ्या परिचारिका, वैद्यकीय कर्मचाऱ्यांचे सर्वांकडून कौतुक pic.twitter.com/1EZOctgOrC— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 29, 2020
Earlier this month, an 82-year-old Covid-19 critical patient at another Mumbai hospital died while being shifted, as the ventilator he was connected to caught fire.
Another similar incident occurred last month at a hospital in Vadodara, also in India, after a ventilator went up in flames at that facility’s Covid-19 ward. One patient had to be lifted up by medical personnel and evacuated as smoke and flames poured out from the machine.Also on rt.com Indian government partners with Dr. Reddy’s company to support testing of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
If you like this story, share it with a friend!