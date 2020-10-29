 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Attack in Nice carried out by 'Islamist terrorist' – Macron
Fresh tragedy averted: Lyon’s district mayor hails police who arrested man with ‘LONG KNIFE’ after suspected terror attack in Nice

29 Oct, 2020 13:30
FILE PHOTO: French security forces ©  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man armed with a knife has been detained by national police in Lyon, following a suspected terrorist attack in Nice and an incident involving a knife-wielding assailant in Avignon.

The mayor of the Perrache district, located in the 2nd arrondissement of Lyon, announced on Thursday that law enforcement had arrested a man who was carrying a “long knife.”

“Thank you to the police for their effective intervention which made it possible to avoid a new tragedy!” tweeted Mayor Pierre Oliver.

The suspect was an Afghan national armed with a 30-centimeter knife, local media reported. He was detained after trying to board a streetcar. 

Hours earlier, three people were killed at a church in Nice. The suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he used a knife to attack the congregation. Later, French media reported that a knife-wielding man was fatally shot after trying to assault a group of police officers in the southeastern city of Avignon.

France has raised its terror alert system to the maximum level following the suspected terrorist attack in Nice. 

