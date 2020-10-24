 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19

24 Oct, 2020 08:42
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19
Polish President Andrzej Duda. June 2020. © AFP / Wojtek Radwanski
Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the latest world leader to be infected with the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and feeling "well," officials said.

Duda's spokesperson Blazej Spychalski said that the president underwent a routine Covid-19 test on Friday, and the result was positive. The Polish leader is “feeling well” and is in constant contact with doctors, Spychalski tweeted, adding that he has been quarantined.

The president’s Chief of Staff Krzysztof Szczerski told Polish media that Duda was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home. Earlier on Friday he had visited a field hospital and participated in an award ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

Duda, 48, is the latest leader of a state to be infected with Covid-19. US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among those who tested positive for the virus and have since recovered.

