Poland’s President Andrzej Duda quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the latest world leader to be infected with the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and feeling "well," officials said.

Duda's spokesperson Blazej Spychalski said that the president underwent a routine Covid-19 test on Friday, and the result was positive. The Polish leader is “feeling well” and is in constant contact with doctors, Spychalski tweeted, adding that he has been quarantined.

The president’s Chief of Staff Krzysztof Szczerski told Polish media that Duda was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home. Earlier on Friday he had visited a field hospital and participated in an award ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

Duda, 48, is the latest leader of a state to be infected with Covid-19. US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among those who tested positive for the virus and have since recovered.

Also on rt.com ‘That’s not a plan, dude’: Biden ripped for saying best way to battle Covid-19 is to ‘wear a mask all the time’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!