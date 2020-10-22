 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Austrian woman receives 12-yr prison sentence for sedition after trying to enlist military to OVERTHROW government

22 Oct, 2020 11:35
Get short URL
Austrian woman receives 12-yr prison sentence for sedition after trying to enlist military to OVERTHROW government
Austrian soldiers in Vienna, Austria, March 29, 2017. ©  REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A woman who led a self-proclaimed autonomous state inside Austria will spend the next decade behind bars after a court found her guilty of attempting to incite an insurrection against the government.

Read more
Gift from Trump? More than 100 Austrians get US Treasury stimulus cheques by mistake Gift from Trump? More than 100 Austrians get US Treasury stimulus cheques by mistake

Monika Unger, 44, the self-declared president of the so-called ‘Confederation’, was convicted of sedition and incitement to high treason in the southern city of Graz. 

Her parallel state attracted more than 2,600 people after its founding in 2015 and drew anti-government activists from across the political spectrum. The ‘Confederation’ was reportedly able to levy tens of thousands of euros based on its own tax system, and even issued diplomatic passports to some members and sold license plates. Unger purportedly saw herself as a “victim of a system of oppression” and sought to create her own government 

She reportedly attempted to marshall the Austrian army as part of a plot to overthrow the government in Vienna, and wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the hope that he would send military assistance. 

The anti-government radical was arrested during an April 2017 operation carried out by 450 law enforcement personnel. 

She was sentenced to 14 years in prison for inciting high treason in 2019, but the ruling was overturned after she appealed, triggering a new trial. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies