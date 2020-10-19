 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bolivia’s Mesa accepts election defeat after rapid vote count indicates solid victory for socialist Arce

19 Oct, 2020 17:34
Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa leaves a news conference a day after the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia on October 19, 2020. © Reuters / Manuel Claure
The Bolivian presidential centrist candidate Carlos Mesa conceded the election on Monday after an unofficial rapid vote count signaled a decisive victory for the socialist candidate Luis Arce.

“The result of the quick count is very strong and very clear,” Mesa, the leader of the centrist Comunidad Ciudadana coalition, said during a press conference.

“The difference between the first candidate and the Comunidad Ciudadana is wide and it is up to us, those of us who believe in democracy, to recognize that there has been a winner in this election.”

The Movement for Socialism (MAS) candidate, Luis Arce, received some 52 percent of votes, while Mesa got only around 31.5 percent, according to the rapid count. According to the country's election laws, a candidate needs to get at least 40 percent support while beating the runner-up by at least 10 percent to secure a win without needing a second round of voting.

Bolivia was sent into political turmoil last November, after long-term socialist leader Evo Morales was forced to resign amid mass protests and pressure from the country’s military. The unrest was sparked by allegations of vote rigging, however Morales and the socialists have described his removal as “forced” and a “coup.” The ousted president left for Mexico, and later went on to Argentina.

The ousting of Morales, however, did not calm things in Bolivia. The right-wing interim government faced huge protests and strikes staged by Morales’ supporters, and responded by deploying heavy-handed policing measures.

