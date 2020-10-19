 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing accuses US of ‘playing the victim’ amid reports China threatened to lock up American citizens in act of retaliation

19 Oct, 2020 13:02
US and Chinese flags among dollar and yuan banknotes (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo
Beijing has denied reports that officials repeatedly warned they would arrest American citizens in response to the detention of Chinese academics in the US, slamming Washington for its “repression” of the Chinese researchers.

Washington has been accused of “outright political repression” by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, in a regular news briefing on Monday.

The US claim that foreign nationals in China are under threat of arbitrary detention is playing the victim and confusing black and white.

Zhao’s remarks come in response to allegations published in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday which claimed that Beijing has repeatedly threatened to lock up Americans in China if the US does not stop its persecution of Chinese academics.

In July this year, it was announced that four Chinese researchers had been charged with visa fraud by the US Department of Justice. The researchers are accused of hiding their affiliations with the People's Liberation Army in their visa applications.

Zhao, in his Friday remarks, claimed that certain US politicians were “lying through one's teeth” and that they find glory in “lying, cheating and stealing.”

Tensions between the two superpowers have heightened greatly throughout the year. On Thursday, Beijing slammed Washington for its role in undermining regional stability as the US Navy destroyer, USS Barry, sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Washington claimed the vessel was conducting “routine transit.”

Also on rt.com China accuses US of undermining stability after US Navy destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait

Throughout 2020, the two nations have introduced multiple reciprocal restrictions on each other’s diplomats and last week Beijing called on Asian nations to unite against Washington’s “old-fashioned Cold War mentality.”

