Beheaded French teacher was DOXXED online, while mosque shared parent’s complaint over ‘naked man’ caricature of Prophet Mohammed

17 Oct, 2020 17:21
People hold placards reading 'I am a teacher' near the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020. © AFP / Bertrand Guay
French teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered near Paris on Friday, had his private details exposed on social media last week, after a parent complained he’d shown “naked man” cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

The original complaint was reportedly lodged by the father of a 13-year-old girl who studied at the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, where Paty taught history and geography. He said in a Facebook video that the teacher had, at some time earlier this month, shown the class a caricature of a “naked man,” stating it was the “Muslim prophet.”

Before displaying the offensive imagery – widely believed to be a cartoon from the notorious Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine – the teacher asked Muslims to leave the classroom, the father claimed. His daughter and another Muslim boy refused to leave, however, and then took offense with the imagery, complaining to their parents.

The girl’s father then called upon fellow Muslims to take action against the teacher and urged them to file complaints to the school to have Paty fired. While the original post did not contain Paty’s name, it had enough information to have the teacher easily identified.

Soon, social media reposts began to include Paty’s personal data, screenshots circulating online suggest.

The drive to have the teacher fired was backed by a local mosque, which shared the video address and urged followers to contact the father of the offended girl.

The post, which apparently did not include the teacher’s private details, has been taken down by the mosque after Paty’s murder, as it released a statement to condemn the beheading.

“We strongly condemn this savagery, Islam and its teachings strongly oppose such acts,” La Grande Mosquée de Pantin wrote.

Samuel Paty was killed and beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday. The perpetrator, who has been identified as an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin, was gunned down by the police in the neighboring town of Eragny, after firing his handgun at the officers.

The murder suspect enjoyed refugee status in France and received a residence permit in March, a French anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Saturday.

