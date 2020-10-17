 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine after bodyguard is revealed to have Covid-19

17 Oct, 2020 14:14
FILE PHOTO: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. ©  Reuters / Michele Tantussi
Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier entered quarantine after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the coronavirus. The result of the president's own test is still unknown.

Steinmeier went into quarantine after one of his entourage who was considered a "close contact" caught the disease, a presidential spokeswoman confirmed to German media. There have been no reports about the president displaying any Covid-19 symptoms so far. Steinmeier was immediately tested for coronavirus but the results are not yet available, the presidential office said.

In late March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also had to spend almost two weeks in quarantine after she came into contact with an infected medic while being vaccinated for another disease. She had three coronavirus tests during the self-isolation period but all of them were negative.

The news on Steinmeier came as Germany reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the epidemic. More than 7,800 people tested positive for the disease on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to over 56,000, according to German media. More than 9,700 Germans have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

