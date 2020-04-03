Angela Merkel ends self-isolation and returns to Chancellery after testing NEGATIVE for Covid-19

Angela Merkel has been in quarantine since late March after meeting with a doctor who contracted Covid-19. Now the 65-year-old chancellor is ending her self-isolation after being confirmed as not infected with the deadly virus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, revealed on Friday that she had taken three tests, all of which came back negative. The chancellor had been working from her home in Berlin starting from March 22 after receiving a vaccination from the doctor in question.

“Now her work continues from the Chancellery,” Seibert said.

Earlier this week, Merkel revealed that social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus would continue until after Easter.

Germany has taken a number of steps to curtail the coronavirus infection rates, including banning gatherings of more than two people, closing all schools, restaurants, bars, and cafes, urging people to work from home, and closing some of its borders.

Yesterday, the Robert Koch Institute announced the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country had reached 73,522 with 872 fatalities.

Of those who have died, 86 percent were over the age of 70. Tourist hub Bavaria has the greatest infection rate with 141 cases per 100,000 people.

Merkel hinted on Wednesday that an app to help slow the spread of the virus was also being considered.

Speaking from isolation, she said: “It would be on a voluntary basis but if the testing of these apps shows them to be good and set to be successful in better tracing cases of where there has been contact, I’d certainly be in favor of recommending that to citizens.”

