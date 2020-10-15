 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Something went wrong’: Twitter users report global service outage amid ‘censorship’ scandal ahead of Trump & Biden town halls
HomeWorld News

‘Something went wrong’: Twitter users report global service outage amid ‘censorship’ scandal ahead of Trump & Biden town halls

15 Oct, 2020 22:08
Get short URL
‘Something went wrong’: Twitter users report global service outage amid ‘censorship’ scandal ahead of Trump & Biden town halls
Users across the US and Europe are unable to access Twitter on Thursday evening, for reasons unknown, getting an error message saying the social media platform is “over capacity.”

The outage tracking website DownDetector noted a sharp spike in complaints about Twitter around 2130 GMT, and the outage map shows the US and UK most affected.

RT
©  Downdetector.com

The unexplained blackout comes just hours before the competing televised town halls featuring US President Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden, which replaced the debate originally scheduled for October 15 but scrapped due to disagreement over a sudden rule change.

It also happens to follow a day of intense criticism of the platform, for its efforts to quash the sharing of a New York Post story about Biden’s son Hunter and his business dealings with Ukraine and China. In addition to flagging the link to the article as “potentially harmful” and claiming it violated policy on sharing “hacked” materials, Twitter locked the accounts of multiple people who shared it – from actor James Woods and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to House Judiciary Committee Republicans and journalists.

Also on rt.com Twitter CENSORS THE GOVERNMENT, briefly blocking link to GOP page on CONGRESS website with copy of NYPost’s Hunter Biden story

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies