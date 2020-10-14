 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Absolutely nauseating’: Telegraph tarred & feathered online for claiming Meghan Markle’s outfit was ‘secret feminist message’

14 Oct, 2020 13:43
Get short URL
‘Absolutely nauseating’: Telegraph tarred & feathered online for claiming Meghan Markle’s outfit was ‘secret feminist message’
Does this top "deliver a feminist message"? © Malala Fund via Global Look Press
The Telegraph is being pilloried over a ragebait article which claims that the outfit Meghan Markle wore in an interview was really a “secret feminist message.”

On Sunday night, Markle and her husband Prince Harry spoke with Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai about the impact coronavirus was having on young women. 

Rather than discuss the content of the discussion, however, this particular Telegraph article, and promotional thread of tweets, instead opted to cover Markle’s “clearly carefully chosen” bodysuit from the Tuxe brand.

The paper posted a poll asking whether the brand “helps minimise the gender pay gap and helps women shatter the glass ceiling” or not, while fawning over the Duchess of Sussex. 

Also on rt.com Better chance of seeing ‘Elvis on the Moon’? Twitter jeers Meghan Markle’s purported White House ambitions

A subsequent tweet made sure readers were aware that Tuxe customers get 10 pre-recorded sessions with Ianna Raim (who?) about “setting professional goals and turning setbacks into Ws,” before signing off the social media post with some pandering: “Because... world domination.”

Needless to say, Twitter was not kind to the paper’s failedattempt at passing an apparent advertorial off as some kind of feminist activism, describing it as “really gross.”

“These bullshit articles are meant to bring out the Meghan Markle haters and good job Telegraph, it’s working,” wrote one user, while another blasted the piece as “absolutely nauseating”.

Others were more concerned with Prince Harry’s haggard appearance in the interview, with some making less-than-favourable comparisons.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies