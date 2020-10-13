 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
HomeWorld News

7 TONS of bootleg liquor seized in Turkey as moonshine kills over 40 people in just one week

13 Oct, 2020 13:57
Get short URL
7 TONS of bootleg liquor seized in Turkey as moonshine kills over 40 people in just one week
Bottles of alcohol are seen inside a pub in central Istanbul April 27, 2012. ©  REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey has launched a nationwide crackdown on bootleg alcohol after a jump in the number of deaths caused by poisoning across the country. More and more Turks are opting for illegal brews after liquor taxes rose sharply.

Read more
As Covid cases rise, Scotland to close bars & restaurants in central regions and clamp down on alcohol sales As Covid cases rise, Scotland to close bars & restaurants in central regions and clamp down on alcohol sales

Turkish law enforcement confiscated 7,360 liters of illegally produced ethyl alcohol from two separate locations as part of an investigation into a recent case of alcohol poisoning, state media reported on Tuesday.

In Istanbul, police discovered six tons of bootleg booze and arrested three suspects. In a joint operation carried out in the southern Adana province, 1,360 liters of ethyl alcohol were uncovered, leading to the arrest of one suspected bootlegger.

Over the past few days, nearly 60 people have been arrested for producing and selling moonshine. Over 40 people have died from alcohol poisoning, and scores were hospitalized in the past week across the country, local media reported. According to the Interior Ministry, the deaths were caused by the ethyl-based surface cleaners mixed into the home-made brewing.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party, which has championed conservative, Islamist-rooted policies, has slapped high taxes on alcohol. In July, the government hiked taxes on alcoholic beverages by a further 6.9 percent. Turkey raised consumption taxes on alcoholic beverages by 13.48 percent in 2019, following a 15.5 percent price hike on liquor in July 2018. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies